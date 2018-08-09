Turkey lira slides again as US talks end without breakthrough

People exchange money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, on August 8, 2018. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 — Turkey’s embattled lira today hit a new record low against the dollar as high-level talks seeking to slacken tensions between Ankara and Washington produced no apparent breakthrough between the two Nato allies.

The lira lost 2.0 per cent to trade at 5.4 to the dollar and lost 2.2 per cent against the euro to trade at 6.3, also a record low.

The latest punishment on markets came after a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal failed to secure a deal with Washington on a number of issues including the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson which has caused a crisis in ties.

The two Nato allies have imposed reciprocal sanctions on two ministers on both sides, including an asset freeze, in a row over Turkey’s imprisonment on terror charges for almost two years of Brunson, who runs a small church in the Aegean city of Izmir.

The tensions have hit hard the already battered Turkish lira, which has lost over 40 per cent of its value this year. — AFP