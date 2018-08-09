Perak mufti: Reject proposal to review history books to recognise communists

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said recognition of the communists would be a form of encouragement and promotion of atrocities and extremist thought among the people of Malaysia. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 9 ― The government must reject the suggestion to review history text books to recognise the communist struggle for independence as it will be a denial of the role of the ulama, ordinary people, soldiers and national heroes in defending Malaysia.

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said recognition of the communists would be a form of encouragement and promotion of atrocities and extremist thought among the people of Malaysia.

“There is no need to introduce communism to future generations, but to inform them of the contributions of the ulama and independence fighters in their efforts to instil a sense of loyalty to the rulers and nation which is part of the Rukun Negara.

“Schoolchildren must be instilled with holistic values, not exposed to violence and atrocities,” he said in a statement here today.

Harussani said the nation owed a debt to the ulama for their contributions in instilling the spirit of patriotism among the people in the struggle for independence.

“The ulama were against the communists as they were protecting the Muslims and stopping the communists from taking over the country. The communists caught and killed the ulama who fought for independence from the British.

“The communists also killed many people in the country including the elderly, women and children,” Harussani said.

He pointed out that the communists did not contribute to Malaysia’s independence but their actions led to a state of emergency declared in the country for 12 years from July 7, 1948 until July 31, 1960.

“The communists arrived to take over the country from the British and to colonise it just like the Portuguese, British and Japanese,” he said. ― Bernama