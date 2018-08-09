Respect majority's 'rights and sensitivities', deputy minister tells LGBT

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh said the removal of the portraits was not an act of discrimination. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 ― The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered (LGBT) people are reminded to respect the sensitivity and rights of the country’s majority, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said it was important for the government to protect the sensitivity and voice of the majority regarding the issue, especially parents who were worried that their children would be drawn to such lifestyle if it was promoted openly.

“When LGBT people talk about human rights, we respect their rights, but in society there are many other groups who also have rights...majority of the people in this country do not want the culture to be promoted openly,” she told reporters here today.

Fuziah was commenting on the removal of two portraits of LGBT activists from a public photo exhibition in Penang.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Fuziah said the removal of the portraits was not an act of discrimination.

“People do not want such icons to be role models for their children. They (LGBT people) need to respect, this is not discrimination,” she said. ― Bernama