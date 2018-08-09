Report: Umno sec-gen met Najib today to clarify 'baggage' remark

In the original TMI interview, Annuar was quoted saying that Najib was a form of ‘baggage’ that Umno could no longer bear and the party should distance itself from the ex-prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Tan Sri Annuar Musa met Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the latter's residence in Langgak Duta today to clarify claims that he had criticised the former prime minister.

This was following news report that quoted the Umno secretary-general as being critical of the party's continued defence of Najib despite his ongoing legal issues.

Quoting a source, news portal Malaysiakini said Annuar had gone there in a bid to explain the contents of his interview with The Malaysian Insight.

He apparently claimed the news article was erroneous, and that TMI had twisted his words.

In the original TMI interview, Annuar was quoted saying that Najib was a form of “baggage” that Umno could no longer bear and the party should distance itself from the ex-prime minister.

“Najib was clearly upset with Annuar (over the article) but he cleared the air and explained the 'correct' version to Najib,” the source told Malaysiakini.

Annuar told Malaysiakini later that he had raised the issue with TMI, which has agreed to amend their story.

“I have no qualms about working with the media (granting interviews) but I hope they observe certain ethics ― no more, no less,” he reportedly said.

The Ketereh MP alleged that the article contained words like “attack”, which he did not utter during the interview.

Even Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has waded in the matter, urging Najib not to take offence with criticism from party leaders uneasy with the latter’s continued prominence.

Yesterday, former second finance minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also criticised Umno’s decision to use Najib to campaign for the Sungai Kandis by-election that it eventually lost.