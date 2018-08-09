Ong Kian Ming endorses new national car, blindly following PM — Nicole Wong Siaw Ting

AUGUST 9 — DAP chooses to endorse Prime Minister’s stand on the third national car, which contradicts with public views that generally object to it.

DAP is now blindly following and embracing Prime Minister, which only sacrifices the development of public transport. This means that the people will have to endure traffic congestion and buy expensive cars.

The Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Dr Ong Kian Ming has emphasised that the third national car will never be ‘‘Proton 2.0’’, but producing electric vehicles and energy-saving cars with sustainable management and environmental protection characteristics. I doubt what argument and evidence are there for Dr Ong Kian Ming to say that it will not be ‘‘Proton 2.0’’.

Why should the people believe that his promise will not be broken?

Before being elected to government positions, DAP has strongly opposed to the idea of a new national car, and advocated development of public transport instead. Initially we expected DAP to speak up for the people, and oppose to the Prime Minister’s proposal of building a new national car.

Not only that DAP failed to do so, it has also endorsed the Prime Minister’s ambition.

When Tun Mahathir was the Prime Minister the first time round, he built a national car in the 1980s. Besides restricting the import of foreign cars and imposing high taxes, he also promoted the domestic purchase of national car at a large scale, which had sacrificed the public transport at that time. This should be a lesson learned, which has made the people relying on cars till today.

Now that a comprehensive study is not done yet, our country may not have the sufficient financial capacity and resources to embark on this new area. But DAP has hastily endorsed Tun Mahathir’s ambition, which shows a typical case of a change of head with the change of position.

In a short span of time after being re-elected as the Prime Minister, Tun Mahathir has insisted on developing a third national car, and to launch it before year 2020. And DAP chose to ignore the public concerns over this matter.

The government is paving way for the third national car by sacrificing public transport development, including cancelling MRT3 project, downscaling LRT3 project, suspending the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL), reviewing Singapore-Malaysia High-Speed Rail (HSR) and so forth. All these are made the victims of Tun Mahathir’s national car dream.

*Nicole Wong Siaw Ting is MCA Youth Vice Chairman.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.