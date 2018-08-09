CEO: EPF uses three elements as benchmarks to ensure continuity of the organisation

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan says the three key elements are integrity, good governance and outstanding service to ensure the continuity of the organisation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) uses three key elements as benchmarks in carrying out sustainable operations in the face of economic uncertainties.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said they were integrity, good governance and outstanding service to ensure the continuity of the organisation.

“As a leader of an organisation, I think it is always important to leave the (company) in a better place (than) when you first joined. In EPF, our staff are all a real team.

“So, I leave knowing that the EPF is in very good hands where all its employees will continue to strive to make the EPF a great organisation for its members,” he told reporters after closing the International Social Security Conference 2018 here today.

To date, the EPF has 14 million members.

Shahril Ridza has been appointed Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, replacing Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

Shahril Ridza, who is leaving the EPF after five years at the helm, is scheduled to start his duties on August 20. ― Bernama