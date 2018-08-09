You’re taking too long to decide on UEC, Sarawak group tells Pakatan

Students are seen sitting for an examination at a school in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 9 ― The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government is taking too much time in recognising Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issued to graduates of Independent Chinese schools, a group said.

Sarawak Patriots Association (SPA) chairman Datuk Lau Pang Heng said the PH government must keep to its general election promise to recognise UEC as an entry qualification for students with a credit in Bahasa Malaysia at SPM level to apply for places in local public universities

“SPA proposes that the new Malaysia government recognises UEC by end of this year, at the latest for UEC as one of the academic requirements, to study at public universities and also as one of the entry requirement to work in the civil service,” he said in a statement.

Lau was responding to a recent statement by Education Minister Maszlee Malik that the PH government would only decide to formally recognise UEC in five years’ time after a detailed study had been conducted.

The minister stressed that the decision could not be rushed even though PH had promised to recognise UEC as a pathway to enter public university.

Maszlee also stated that recognising UEC was not part of Harapan’s 100-day pledges.

Lau requested the PH government to study why more parents are sending their children to Chinese Independent schools.

“SPA has over the past two weeks conducted random surveys among Chinese Independent School teachers, students and parents, and they all agreed that UEC is recognised by 600 over institutions of higher learning in overseas,” Lau said, adding that in Malaysia, private universities and colleges admit UEC holders into their degree programmes.

He also noted that UEC students are knowledgeable on not just the Malaysian history, but also the history of South East Asia and the world.

“UEC mathematics is equivalent to university Year One mathematics in overseas universities while for the art stream, the students study LCCI Level Three bookkeeping, and they are taught on business entrepreneurship,” he said.

Lau said SPA congratulates the Sarawak government for recognising the UEC as one of the qualifications to work in the State Civil Service., followed by Selangor, Penang and most recently the Malacca.