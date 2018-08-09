From parking lot shows to top of the charts

Tenacious and hardworking, Benjamin has come a long way since his ‘parking lot shows’ days and is now a rising star to watch. — Picture courtesy of Warner Music

KUALA LUMPUR, August 9 — Don’t be fooled by his baby-faced good looks — singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin is not just another guitar-strumming pop star; he has a way of stirring emotions with his unique brand of music.

A self-proclaimed “narrator”, the 24-year-old Los Angeles-based artist has a gift of balancing complex but relatable narratives with pop-leaning melodies that would draw listeners in and hit them in their guts.

This is evident in one of Benjamin’s most recent hits Let Me Down Slowly, in which he pleads: “Now I’m slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace / Oh please, could you find a way to let me down slowly?” over a melancholic drum-guitar ensemble that still manages to feel light.

As it turns out, Benjamin is a young man with an old soul, which explains the maturity and hints of sorrow in his music. In a recent interview, he told Malay Mail that his first exposure to music was of the likes of the Beach Boys, Billy Joel and Paul Simon — one-half of the legendary Simon and Garfunkel — who remains one of his musical influences till this day.

“The first album I ever got was "Pet Sounds" by the Beach Boys when I was five, and then I got introduced to Paul Simon when I was six. I used to listen to them with my mum,” he said.

Benjamin is also inspired by rapper Eminem, whom he refers to as another major influence in his songwriting process.

“The first song that ever truly blew me away was Stan by Eminem, I was introduced to it by my classmate Russell when I was in second grade,” he said.

“Both Paul Simon and Eminem inspire me in terms of their lyrical sensibility.”

Another trademark of Benjamin is his voice that has often been described as “girl-like”, thanks to its unique tone that carries a certain velvety, angelic quality to it.

“I started singing when I was 15; and at 19, I had to decide if I wanted to stay in college or pursue music. I ultimately chose the latter, and then I started taking vocal lessons.

“When I first started singing I taught myself as much as I could, but at a certain point it was only right to get help from a teacher to learn the proper vocal technique. I feel I have definitely evolved over time with my lessons and with puberty,” he laughed.

The musician, who also taught himself to play the guitar just from watching YouTube, began dabbling in songwriting as a way to deal with his own emotional turmoil.

“My grandfather had passed away at that time; I had so many emotions and I didn’t know what to do with them.

“Eventually I found the best way to cope with my feelings was to write, so that’s how it all began. I’d always start with lyrics first when I write songs,” said Benjamin, whose first song Beautiful Pain, was written for his grandfather.

Let Me Down Slowly became an instant hit upon its release in June, accumulating over two million global streams on Spotify and hitting top 10 on the streaming platform’s Global & US Viral Charts within a week.

Its accompanying lyric video also garnered nearly 250,000 views on YouTube in just over a week after its release — it is also Malaysia’s most watched video by Benjamin with a total of 40 per cent views. As of the time of writing, the video has been viewed over three million times.

It hasn’t always been a smooth journey for Benjamin, however; having stirred up a buzz online with his songs, he had landed a major label deal at the age of 18 — only to be dropped a day after he turned in his first album.

The tenacious young musician wasn’t going to let this stop him from pursuing his musical dreams. With stern determination and a DIY attitude, he immediately hit the road for a self-booked European tour back in 2016, where he performed “parking lot shows” outside of established pop stars Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan concerts, while handing out business cards to his audience.

“It was just me and my guitar, and there were definitely a bunch of challenges I had to deal with. For instance I kept getting kicked out by security,” he recalled.

“It was also really hard to sing over the loud noises on the streets, and I had to overcome being shy . But overall people had been very friendly and my shows were well received. I’ve certainly learned a lot from doing these shows.”

Benjamin’s hard work soon paid off when his song I Built a Friend clocked in nearly four million Spotify streams in under a year and went viral after getting airplay for millions of Americans via America’s Got Talent.

He also scored the chance to tour with fellow singer Jon Bellion, and when he’s not opening for Bellion, he continued to perform at parking lots while regularly uploading one new song every two weeks to his YouTube channel. Within just six months, he logged over 165 shows and gained 150,000 subscribers.

“I love performing and being around people, so I am just so happy to be alive now,” gushed Benjamin, who hopes to come perform in Malaysia “very soon”.