Ringgit closes flat against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The ringgit closed flat against the US dollar today on lack of fresh leads despite an improvement in regional sentiment following better economic data from China.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0740/0770 against the greenback versus 4.0740/0770 on Wednesday.

A dealer said the local unit failed to track regional peers which were mostly higher after China’s July consumer price index showed an improvement of 2.1 per cent last month from a year earlier, beating expectations but still within the government’s comfort zone of three per cent.

“Together with China trade data yesterday, it is implying that the world’s second largest economy is doing better than people expect,” he said.

Yesterday, data from China showed that the country’s exports for July rose more than expected, suggesting fresh US tariffs imposed last month have not yet had a significant impact on global demand for its goods.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly higher against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9883/9914 from 2.9870/9897 on Wednesday, but increased versus the Japanese yen to 3.6653/6687 from 3.6723/3756.

The local currency strengthened against the British pound to 5.2498/2544 from 5.2567/5614, and improved vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7230/7277 from 4.7242/7293 yesterday. — Bernama