EC finally approves Pakatan Harapan's logo

Pakatan Harapan leaders pose for a photo while holding up posters of their new logo during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― After a long and arduous journey since they were the Opposition, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has finally managed to get its logo approved by the Election Commission (EC) ― just in time for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections.

The PH arrowhead logo, described on social media as resembling the famous Star Trek button seen on the uniforms of the fictional USS Enterprise space craft's crew is the latest to join 55 other registered political parties on the EC's website.

PH was not allowed to contest under the logo during the 14th general election in May because the Registrar of Societies, who was then under director-general Surayati Ibrahim, did not approve of the four-party coalition.

This forced PH to contest under PKR's banner.

Surayati also did not approve of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), creating unnecessary obstacles and becoming a nuisance to the PH coalition. She has been replaced by Masyati Abang Ibrahim after PH took Putrajaya by surprise.

The PKR logo was once again used in the recent Sungai Kandis by-election in Selangor.

