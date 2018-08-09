No longer tied down by DreamWorks, MAPS mulls water theme park

Boboiboy will be featured prominently at the new zone which will be opened to public on August 31. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 9 ― The termination of its licence agreement with animation studio DreamWorks Animation LLC will allow the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) full freedom to expand, its chief executive officer Shafeii Abdul Gaffor said.

He said among the ideas being floated are a theme park and a resort hotel.

“We have yet to decide on what type of theme park...maybe water theme park,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference to announce the opening of new zone at MAPS, Shafeii said MAPS could not be promoted aggressively previously as it was tied down over the licence agreement.

“But now with its termination, we can promote freely,” he said.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Wednesday, Perak Corp Bhd said it would write off RM15.74 million following the termination of its license agreement with Dreamworks.

PCB had said its 51 per cent owned subsidiary ― Animation Theme Park Sdn Bhd that operates MAPS - had discontinued the licence agreement on Jan 1 for the establishment and operation of Dreamworks' attractions in MAPS.

MAPS was opened to the public on June 26 last year without Dreamworks' attractions.

Moving forward, Shafeii said MAPS are now in talks with four parties to operate the new zone but he declined to name the parties.

“While waiting for a new operator, Boboiboy will be featured prominently at the new zone,” he added.

Shafeii said the seven rides at the new zone would be opened to the people on August 31 and he invited the people to name the new zone.

“The winner will get RM1,000, five tickets into MAPS and two days one night stay at Casuarina @ Meru hotel,” he said.

The contest to name the new zone is from August 13 to 25.

Submissions can be made through MAPS Facebook and Instagram.

Shafeii hoped with the opening of the new zone, it will improve the number of visitors.