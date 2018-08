Passers-by are reflected on a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 9 — Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day today as investors brushed off China’s tit-for-tat threat of tariffs against US goods.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 per cent, or 248.16 points, to 28,607.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.83 per cent, or 50.31 points, to 2,794.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, jumped 2.65 per cent, or 38.94 points, to 1,505.64. — AFP