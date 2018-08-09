Restore Kepala Batas heritage buildings for tourism, says Penang rep

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq speaks to reporters at the State Assembly building in George Town August 9, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 ― A backbencher has proposed that some 50 heritage buildings in the small Kepala Batas township be restored.

Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (PH ― Bertam) said the rundown heritage buildings in the township can be restored to its former glory.

“Once these buildings are restored, perhaps it could create a tourism industry in Kepala Batas,” he suggested to tourism development, arts and culture committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin (PH ― Paya Terubong).

Yeoh said he will consider the proposal.

“We will take into account the suggestion and look into it,” he said.

Earlier, Yeoh, in his winding up speech, said the state is actively promoting tourism in Seberang Perai such as the Penang Fun Experiences with Despicable Me 3 held between June and September last year, the RM2 mini food festival at Butterworth Art Walk and Food Truck Invasion at Design Village in April this year.

“The state government has distributed tourism material such as Seberang Perai Tourist Map, Seberang Perai Heritage Map, Seberang Perai Street Food, Birdwatching in Penang and Penang Homestay,” he said.

He said the state also promoted the Air Hitam Dalam Recreational Forest as an eco-tourism site and for bird watching activities.

He said homestays are a good tourism product where there are 11 homestay clusters in Penang and eight of it are in Seberang Perai.

“The homestay concept is based on Community Based Tourism where local residents are involved directly in the tourism industry,” he said.