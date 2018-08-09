PDRM announces transfer of 17 senior police officers

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din will be appointed as Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat chief (Research and Development). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 17 senior officers, effective September 12.

PDRM Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat Corporate Communications head SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the transfer involved, among others, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din who would be appointed as Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat chief (Research and Development).

“Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar will take over as Kedah police chief,” she said in a statement here.

Asmawati said Abd Rahim would replace Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim who had been appointed as federal Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Department's deputy director (General Operations Force or PGA).

Bukit Aman Strategic Resources and Technology (StaRT) Department deputy director I Datuk Mat Kasim Karim would take over the post of Kedah deputy police chief from Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, she added.

Also on transfer is Bukit Aman KDNKA SAC (General Policing) SAC Mohd Yusoff Mamat who will hold the post of Marine Operations Force commander of the same department.

Asmawati said Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department’s principal assistant director (Investigation/Legal/Case Study) Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid would take over the post of Terengganu deputy police chief from Datuk Idris Abdullah.

She said Idris would be transferred to Bukit Aman replacing Mohd Yusoff.

On the other hand, Ulu Kinta GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Mohd Shahar Ibrahim will replace Allaudeen.

“Mohd Shahar’s post will be filled by ACP Norizan Murad who is currently the principal assistant director of secretariat, General Policing Division, KDNKA Department in Bukit Aman,” Asmawati said.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa has been appointed as Kelantan Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief.

Asmawati said Abdul Wahib’s post would be taken over by Kuala Kubu Bharu PDRM College commandant ACP Azhan Abdul Halim.

Azhan’s post would be filled by Bukit Aman Management’s Services/Personnel Division assistant director of personnel (Lower Rank Police and Constable) ACP Abd Khalid Othman.

In the meantime, the post of Abd Khalid will be taken over by Kelantan JPJKK chief ACP Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang.

Perak JPJKK deputy chief (Strategic Planning) ACP Razali Ibrahim has been appointed as Kuala Kangsar district police chief.

Sentul deputy police chief Supt Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa will be transferred to federal KDNKA Department’s General Policing Division as principal assistant director of secretariat with the rank of ACP.

Sabah Narcotics CID chief Supt Mohamed Fadzil A Rahman has been appointed as Bukit Aman Narcotics CID assistant director (Forfeiture of Property) with the rank of ACP. ― Bernama