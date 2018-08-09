Very critical need to upgrade Penang International Airport, says tourism exco

State Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin says 7.2 million passengers were recorded last year using the airport with an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to the previous year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 ― The Penang government expects the number of users of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) to increase to 7.8 million this year with the need to upgrade very critical.

State Tourism Development, Heritage, Culture and Arts Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said LTAPP's passenger capacity was only 6.5 million a year but the figure was achieved with a total passenger movements of 6.7 million.

He said 7.2 million passengers were recorded last year using LTAPP with an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

“With increased tourist arrivals every year, there is a critical need to upgrade LTAPP,” he said during the winding-up session of the Penang State Assembly here today.

He said the state government welcomed the federal government's announcement to enlarge LTAPP as well as creating a low-cost carrier terminal in collaboration with AirAsia.

Last Monday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that Penang would receive a low-cost carrier terminal as a result of a cooperation with AirAsia.

Yeoh said the state government would focus on efforts to increase the number of direct flights to Penang and also the frequency of flights.

He said the state government had managed to secure five direct routes this year including from Doha through Qatar Airways, Bandar Acheh via Malindo Airline, Jakarta via Citilink, Hanoi via AirAsia and Phuket via AirAsia.

“In addition, the frequencies of several direct flights continue to be increased this year, including from Hong Kong, Bangkok, Doha and Guangzhou,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said tourism based on business programmes or Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions were one of Penang's major tourism industries.

In 2017, Penang hosted 2,511 programmes involving 267,518 participants and utilising 457,806 rooms a night ... these figures have contributed to an estimated economic impact of over RM1 billion for tourism based on business programmes, he said.

Hence, he said the Penang government would continue its efforts to attract more international programmes to the state. ― Bernama