Education priority in Indian NGOs meeting with Pakatan reps, says Klang MP

Klang MP Charles Santiago says the NGOs considered education as the main factor in enabling upward social mobility, especially through vocational training. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Education remains the key pressing issue facing the Indian community, as 16 non-government organisations explained during a meeting with Indian Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers and parliamentarians.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the 90-minute meeting, which took place at Parliament today, saw eight to nine MPs including Deputy Rural Development Minister R. Sivarasa and Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran, taking turns to chair the meeting.

“The NGOs expressed their concern on the 25 commitments that was promised by PH in its 14th general election manifesto, with their focus on education and Indians in the B40 category,” he said during a press conference following the meeting.

Santiago said the NGOs considered education as the main factor in enabling upward social mobility, especially through vocational training.

“One problem that they and even the government itself finds difficult is to encourage more B40 Indian youths to participate in the Vocational Education and Training programme,” he said.

Concern was also raised over continuing the development of pre-schools in Tamil schools. Earlier in January, then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak allocated RM1.8 million to seven schools to construct pre-school classrooms.

“They wanted to clarify if it will be carried over since it was done through the Socioeconomic Development of Indian Community Unit under the Malaysian Indian Blueprint, by the previous government,” Santiago said.

In June, Kulasegaran said the government will form a special taskforce to review all existing projects for the Indian community.

The NGOs also touched on business and entrepreneurship, and Santiago said an idea was mooted to form an organisation similar to the Singapore Indian Development Association, a self-help group meant to promote the socio-economic development of Singaporean Indians.

“The idea is still in the very early stages, and is yet to be named. So we will continue to meet up with them later on to see where it leads,” he said.