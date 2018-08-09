Show proof, Awie tells woman who claims to be pregnant with bandmate’s baby

Awie and members of Wings are still waiting for the accuser to come forward with proof. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Datuk Azhar Othman, popularly known as Awie, wants the woman who claims to have been impregnated by a member of his rock band, Wings, to come forward and furnish proof.

"By right, she should have already given birth as she said she was five months pregnant in April,” he told Malay Mail today.

The woman, who was clad in a niqab that hid her identity, had claimed in an interview with BH Online in April that she wanted the band member who she had an affair with to be responsible for getting her pregnant.

"Until today, she has not come forward. And it is up to the accused what further action she wants to take.

"As it involves the band, I feel it is my responsibility to speak on Wings' behalf and clarify that she has not stepped forward," Awie added.

In May, Awie was reported as saying the band would lodge a police report for false allegations if the accuser did not provide any evidence.

"I speak on behalf of the band when I say we are still waiting for the woman to provide proof.”

Awie who is in the midst of promoting his latest film Hantu Kak Limah, the fourth instalment of the Kampung Pisang comedy series, was noticeably missing from the film's gala premier at MMCineplexes, eCurve earlier this month.

"I was not well. I went to see the doctor twice and still did not recover, so I decided just to rest at home.”