Selena Gomez drops long-awaited Coach collection

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — Coach has unveiled its latest collaboration with Selena Gomez, just in time for fall.

The singer, actress and all-round social media star has teamed up with the heritage fashion label on her highly-anticipated debut ready-to-wear collaboration, created with the help of the brand’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

Dubbed ‘Coach x Selena Gomez’, the series riffs on the star’s own personal sense of style, spanning silk slips, soft sweaters and retro-style hoodies, as well as two new bag silhouettes titled the ‘Bond’ and the ‘Trail’. The pieces also feature personal touches such as a bunny motif, and the motto “Not perfect, always me” written in Gomez’s handwriting.

“I’m so proud of the collection,” said Gomez in a statement. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.”

“I love working with Selena because she brings her strong point-of-view to the design process,” added Vevers. “I wanted all of the pieces to reflect her style and her charm-and to feel effortless.”

The star has taken to Instagram to share images from the accompanying campaign with her 140 million followers. The ads, which were shot in New York by photographer Steven Meisel, show Gomez rocking some of the key pieces from her new collection.

Since being unveiled as a Coach ambassador back in 2016, Gomez has starred in multiple campaigns for the brand, as well as creating a “Selena Grace” handbag and a series of leather goods for the label last year.

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will launch globally from August 31. — AFP-Relaxnews