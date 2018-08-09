Hypocrisy of the queerest order: Surely they are Malaysian too — Bernard Goh

AUGUST 9 — For as long as I could remember being aware of LGBTI groups and their existence, I have thought none of it. They work, pay their taxes and live in society like everyone else, I thought. Surely their divergence in the bedroom is something that is between heaven and earth.

I was wrong though. I didn’t realise that for a vast majority of Malaysians and their elected representatives, it was more preferable to marry children and condone corruption than tolerating the existence of folks who prefer to swing the other way. It doesn’t quite make sense why society has collective banded together to the exclusion of our LBGTI friends when their preferences and actions are for vast majority of the time intensely private.

What has shocked me this week – well, can i really say I was surprised? I don’t suppose i can – was that the portraits of Pang Khee Teik and Nisha Ayub were forcibly removed without consideration for the fact that the aforementioned pair is every bit as Malaysian as the rest of us. It’s absolutely ludicrous to deny them the right to be patriotic to their country.

The argument that divergent sexuality is somehow detrimental to Malaysia’s culture and soul is nonsensical. In my personal lived experience, members of this group are exceptionally kind and tolerant – exactly the sort of values New Malaysia should embrace.

I understand how certain religions and belief systems do not condone expressions of romantic affection to members of the similar gender. I grew up in Malaysia, I understand that religion permeate every facet of daily life in Malaysia. However, one would hope that society can take a purposive approach to religion. Religion (at least what I believe) was never meant to be practiced to the detriment to humankind, nor in cruelty and exclusion.

Surely, one can separate the individual from their personal beliefs and practices. When I regard my friends who smoke, I don’t define them by their smoking. To the same tune, I don’t define my divorced friends as unfaithful spouses.

Can we see Nisha and Pang as Malaysians first, queer second?

