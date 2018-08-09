Guinness Foreign Extra Stout: New look with a Malaysian twist

Heineken Malaysia Marketing Director Jiri Rakosnik (third left) with Chef Johnny Fua. — Pix courtesy of Guinness Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, August 9 — Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is a beer like no other. We can savour it in the morning, appreciate it in the afternoon, and end our night with it.

The brand has been a firm favourite among Malaysians for many years and what better way to enjoy its fresh new look than by tucking into Foreign Extra Stout-infused food.

Especially when the dishes are prepared by Chef Johnny Fua, star of Asian Food Channel's (AFC) Reality Bites and Great Dinners Of The World.

Fua said Guinness can add a unique flavour to any dish and Guinness Malaysia brand manager Chuang Wei Ting agreed.

“Whether you use it as a way to bring richness and depth to your home cooking, as an accompaniment to your favourite coffeeshop dishes, or enjoy it in one of our three signature pours, Foreign Extra Stout is the perfect beer for those who want nothing but the best,” he said.

Fua, together with his team from Hello @ Kitchen Mafia, prepared a a tasty six-course meal which went well with the three different Guinness pours – the classic, rise and artisan.

The pours:

1) Guinness Classic

Pour with glass at a 45 degree angle before straightening the glass to form a foam. Fill slowly till the foam reaches the top of the glass to give it a perfect two-finger foam which provides a fair balance of smooth and rich flavours of the roasted malted barley.

2) Guinness Rise

Fill a quarter of your glass before allowing it to rest for 30 seconds. Continue pouring at a 45 degree angle before slowly straightening the glass. This pour should provide you a combination of large and micro-foam which releases more hop aroma and flavour.

3) Guinness Artisan

Raise the bottle at a low height above the glass and pour straight down until you fill one-third of the glass. Then place the glass at a 45 degree angle before slowly straightening it, it should give you a 50 per cent foam and stout finish.

The meals:

1) Pork jerky

Fua’s pork jerky or bak kwa is marinated with 320ml of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout overnight and then grilled to perfection. Crisp perfection in each bite. Best paired with the Rise pour.

2) Buttermilk prawns

We were greeted by the strong fragrance of garlic, curry powder and a slight tinge of chilli padi and upon the first bite the prawns soaked in stout left us wanting more.

Best enjoyed with the Rise pour.

3) Lala

The best of the six as hints of Guinness was the strongest in this dish which is best enjoyed with the Rise pour.

4) Chicken heart satay

Chicken-heart satay marinated in Guinness.

What’s there to hate about satay, better still when you are given satay marinated in Guinness.

A sip before and after each bite brings out a very complex combination of barley and hops.

Best paired with the Artisan pour.

5) Pan mee

Pan mee made from Guinness-infused dough.

The dish, while unique, was not a favourite but how the Guinness-infused dough was made left us impressed.

Best paired with the Classic pour.

6) Chicken dumplings

Chicken dumplings infused in Guinness are best savoured with the Rise pour.

Dumplings and Guinness make a great pair as those who enjoy a good session of dim sum after a late-night drinking session already know.

Only difference here is the dumplings are also infused in Guinness; best savoured with the Rise pour.