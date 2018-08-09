Members of high-level panel on Federal Institutions of Islam get appointment letters

Tan Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad (right) hands over the appointment letter to Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid (left) during a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Seven members of the high-level panel on the Federal Institutions of Islam received their appointment letters from the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad today.

The eight-member panel is headed by its chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, who is former Chief Secretary to the Government and Fellow at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Datuk Dr Afifi al-Akiti as the deputy chairman while Syed Danial as its secretary.

The other members are International Islamic University Malaysia former rector Prof Tan Sri Dr Mohd Kamal Hassan, former Johor mufti Datuk Nooh Gadot and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) former director-general Datuk Wan Mohamad Sheikh Abdul Aziz.

Two additional members representing Sabah and Sarawak are Sabah Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar and Sarawak Assistant Minister for Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Ahmad Sarji said in a statement that the main focus of the panel would be to review the administration of Islamic institutions, the basis for setting up these institutions, their jurisdictions, and the effectiveness of these institutions at the federal level.

“The panel would have closed-door meetings, three days a week within five months beginning August 2018, at the old Istana Negara.

“It has identified target groups to be invited to provide relevant views and inputs, based on the five clusters namely syariah and legislative, financial and economic, management, education and dakwah,” he said.

On July 30, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in a statement said that the Malay Rulers had assented the establishment of the high-level panel during the Pre-Council of the 249th Conference of Rulers on July 10. ― Bernama