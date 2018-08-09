The new government should implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — Suhakam

AUGUST 9 — On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) would like to remind all, including the government of how we have collectively failed the indigenous peoples of Malaysia, particularly the Orang Asli.

Suhakam is troubled that there is still no attempt by the new government to endorse and implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Suhakam is well aware that the UNDRIP is legally non-binding, but the document is a

universal benchmark that outlines norms and principles to guide the government’s interactions with indigenous peoples.

One key principle of the UNDRIP is “free, prior, and informed consent” that aims to ensure the protection, well-being and advancement of indigenous peoples.

This right is often violated by almost all the State governments in Malaysia, as far as development projects and logging are concerned.

Suhakam hopes that the government’s commitment (promise No. 38) to advance the interests of the Orang Asal in Peninsular Malaysia and claims that “the Orang Asal of Peninsular Malaysia have been marginalised and treated as lower class by Barisan Nasional” which is “a tyranny to the native inhabitants of Malaysia” are not just election political fiddle.

Despite a new government, it is shameful that only a handful of Parliamentarians have taken interest in the Orang Asli cause.

As a result, the Malaysian legal system will continue to fail the Orang Asli, especially since the rights of the Orang Asli are not even recognised in the Federal Constitution; save for Article 8(5)(c) that allows the government to pass law in favour of the aboriginal peoples of the Malay Peninsula.

The only way to prevent further marginalisation of indigenous peoples would be for the government to take concrete action to implement the 18 recommendations of the Suhakam National Inquiry into the Land Rights of Indigenous Peoples, particularly the recommendation to establish an independent National Commission on Indigenous Peoples that was rejected by the Barisan Nasional government, which will result in meaningful change on the ground for indigenous peoples.

Suhakam also calls for urgency to break the cycle of excuses of legal and policy studies that are often cited by government officers.

Given the inability and failure of the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 to protect and defend the rights of the Orang Asli, Suhakam calls for a complete and immediate review of the law and would suggest changes in regard to land occupation and ownership.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.