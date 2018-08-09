Clarisonic drops two new skincare devices for an even deeper clean

Clarisonic unveils the Mia Smart. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, Aug 9 — Clarisonic, the brand famous for creating the ‘sonic cleansing’ craze, is back at it, with the launch of two new smart beauty devices.

The skincare giant has unveiled its brand new ‘Mia Smart’ and ‘Mia Prima’, with the aim of making at-home deep cleansing even more effective.

The Mia Smart walks the line between cleansing and anti-aging technology, thanks to its compatibility with the brand’s new ‘Sonic Awakening Eye Massager Brush Head’, which claims to boost micro-circulation and improve skin texture and luminosity in the under-eye area.

The model comes with three customisable programs that cleansing, firming, eye massage and makeup application protocols, and allows Bluetooth connectivity via smartphone app for a highly personalised experience. The tool claims to remove long-wear makeup 89 per cent better than beauty wipes.

The Mia Prima, meanwhile, features a single 60-second ‘Daily Cleanse Mode’ for time-pressed beauty buffs, as well as a new waterproof handle designed for all face shapes and hand sizes. The brand has also updated its ‘Radiance Brush Head’ and ‘Sensitive Brush Head,’ adding a notification that lets users know when they need to be replaced.

“Clarisonic’s inception was based on a marriage between beauty and tech, founded in the fundamental need to unclog a pore,” said Clarisonic Global and US GM, Kathy Chi Thurber, in a statement. “We are so excited that nearly 15 years after the first device launch, we have not only held this tradition, but modernised it for today’s consumer with multi-functionality and customisation through our app. Mia Smart is truly our most advanced beauty device yet — we can’t wait for the public to try it and see the results for themselves.” — AFP-Relaxnews