PAC’s BN chairman to initiate probe into 'missing' GST refunds

Datuk Ronald Kiandee says he will initiate an investigation into claims that RM18 billion GST refunds has gone ‘missing’. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― The newly-appointed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Ronald Kiandee today said that he would initiate a probe into claims that RM18 billion from Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds had been “missing”.

“I will use my powers to bring this matter to the PAC,” said the Beluran MP, who is the first Opposition lawmaker to head the committee.

Kiandee said so during a press conference in Parliament today alongside several Barisan Nasional lawmakers who called for thorough investigations on the claims made by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday, in which he said the funds were “robbed” under the previous administration.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin had lodged a police report urging an investigation into the matter.

