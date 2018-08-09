Pointless for Penang Art District if community’s needs not met, Pakatan rep says

Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Gooi Zi Sen speaks to reporters at the State Assembly building in George Town August 9, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 ― There is no point building the Penang Art District if it does not meet the needs of the art community, a backbencher said today.

Gooi Zi Sen (PH ― Pengkalan Kota) said the proposed Penang Art District is a good concept but it would still need public engagement.

“I hope that there will be discussions with the art community so that the infrastructure built will be applicable to the community’s needs,” he suggested when State Tourism Development, Heritage, Arts and Culture committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin was delivering his winding up speech today.

He said the art community will be able to provide valuable input on their needs for the art district.

Another backbencher Lee Chun Kit (PH ― Pulau Tikus) also suggested that the spaces created at the Penang Art District be opened to freelance artists instead of confining it to only a few selected artists.

Yeoh replied that all views and opinions will be considered for the project.

“We will get the art community’s views and feedback on the project,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Yeoh said the Penang Art District will be located on 9.2 acres of land next to Gat Lebuh Macallum and Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

He said it will be based on a container city concept complete with a landscaped garden.

“It will have an art gallery, a cultural museum, an exhibition space, an art and music studio, an art school and an art workshop,” he said.

He said the state government also plans to form a Penang Arts Council to promote the art industry in the state.

Yeoh also said that a Sia Boey Archaeological Gallery will be set up at the Sia Boey site.

He said it will be an interpretative and exhibition gallery and works to restore the market stalls at Sia Boey will start at the end of this year.