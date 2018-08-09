Johari: Up to five MPs, including myself, willing to vacate seats for Anwar

Johari said that he had met Anwar and offered his seat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Datuk Johari Abdul today revealed that up to five MPs from PKR will offer to vacate their seats to enable the return of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a lawmaker.

The PKR parliamentary whip, who said that he would vacate his Sungai Petani seat for Anwar if required to do so, added that he had met Anwar and offered his seat.

“He said that he would consider (my seat),” Johari told reporters in Parliament.

Previously, Selayang MP William Leong also had offered his seat for Anwar, who is planning to make a comeback to the lower house via a by-election.

“There will be a lot, maybe four or five who will offer their seats,” Johari said.

Both his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar, who are MPs for Pandan and Permatang Pauh respectively, had ruled out vacating their seats to make way for Anwar.

Anwar was elected PKR president uncontested earlier this week, some two months after he received a royal pardon and was released from his prison stint.

Anwar was last MP of Permatang Pauh up to 2015, when he was imprisoned under sodomy charges.