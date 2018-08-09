Perak exco on tenterhooks over incomplete Sukma venues

Howard Lee Chuan How speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Perak state assembly August 9, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — Just as problems with the Velodrome Rakyat were solved, two venues for the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) are giving the Perak government last minute headaches.

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee revealed today that venues for football in Kerian and badminton in Ipoh are still cause for concern for the state.

Ironically, this revelation came on the same day Lee announced the revival of track cycling events for September's games, after the Velodrome was successfully homologated by the International Union of Cyclists(UCI).

Lee said construction on the grandstand of the Padang Bandaran Majlis Kerian football field was not going according to schedule, and was only '60 to 80 per cent completed'.

“The field itself has already been completed and is accredited by Fifa. But the grandstand has not been done. It is a little scary,” he told a press conference.

“The construction is working throughout the night, in accordance with the conditions we have imposed.”

Meanwhile, Lee said the badminton venue was “pretty much completed,” but revealed that the contractor was facing cash flow problems.

During the tender process, Lee said the quotations submitted had been too cheap for the work to be done.

This in turn, meant that the contractor did not have enough funds to complete the work.

“Until we or the quantity surveyor are satisfied with the amount of progress made and the materials on site, we can't release payment. This has become a problem with the contractor.”

“Rather than making payments to the contractor now, we have had to switch payments to the supplier to make sure materials are delivered and services are rendered.”

Lee said the state had set Aug 20 as the cut-off date for both contractors to complete their jobs.

He noted that both contractors had been given extensions before this, and had already been fined for the delays.

“We have fined the contractor for the football field around RM2,000 per day, while the badminton venue contractor has been fined RM1,603 per day,” he said.

“We have back-up venues for both sports. If the venues are not completed on time, we will consider taking legal action against the contractors, but we don't want to go down that path.

“The state and the relevant authorities will do our utmost to ensure that the venues are ready, and that this year's Sukma will be the best edition in the games' history.”

On another matter, Lee confirmed that the six track cycling events were back on track after the UCI approved the Velodrome Rakyat.

He said the decision was made by the state exco line-up, adding that he was gladdened by the development.

The 19th Sukma games will be held from Sept 12 to 22.