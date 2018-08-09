Maxis offers free seat upgrades and discounted tickets for Malaysia Airlines

To enjoy this offer, you’ll need to have one of the following apps: MyMaxis, Hotlink RED, MyMaxis Biz and Hotlink Postpaid Flex.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Tired of being crammed into an economy class seats with inadequate leg room? Well, look no further because if you’re a Maxis or a Hotlink user, you are in luck.

Recently, Maxis and Malaysia Airlines have collaborated to provide both Maxis and Hotlink users a chance to win free upgrades from economy to business class (on selected destinations). That’s not all, with the Malaysia Airlines Travelicious Deals users will be able to enjoy 10 per cent worth of discounts on their flight ticket. All you have to do is to book a flight ticket on August 12 and 13 2018 and travel within the given period of time, which is from August 19, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

To stand a chance to win free upgrades on your economy class seats, Maxis and Hotlink users are required to book an economy class flight to Tokyo, Sydney or Seoul during the promotional period (August 12 and 13) for an automatic entry. You are eligible to win an upgrade if you book a flight from the September 15 to November 15 on the selected destination mentioned.

To enjoy this offer, you’ll need to have one of the following apps: MyMaxis, Hotlink RED, MyMaxis Biz and Hotlink Postpaid Flex. Just click on the tab “Deals” and select “Malaysia Airlines Travelicious Deals” to enjoy Maxis promo on Malaysia airlines.

Check out Maxis site for more details. — SoyaCincau