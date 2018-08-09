For first time ever, anti-doping tests at all Sukma venues

Howard Lee Chuan How speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the Perak state assembly August 9, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 -- For the time in the Malaysia Games’ (Sukma) history, host state Perak will be introducing anti-doping testing stations at each of its 39 venues.

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said officials from the Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (Adamas) and the state health department would be placed at all the games' venues as part of the organiser's anti-doping strategy.

“This has never been done before. Usually the athletes are taken to another place to undergo the tests,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the Perak state assembly today.

In addition, Lee said the state had also started random drug testing for the Perak Sukma contingent before the games began.

There are a total of 578 athletes taking part in 29 sports for Perak in next month's games.

“If you are shortlisted as an athlete, there is a very high possibility that you will be tested randomly,” he said.

“And if you test positive for forbidden substances, you will not be allowed to compete. We want to create a culture of anti-doping in the state, and this will be a preventive factor.”

“We don't want to have a situation where they go in not knowing if they are positive, they win, and subsequently have their medals taken away.”

While admitting that this would be costly, Lee said there would be enough officials to carry out the work.

Lee added that the Perak sports council (MSN) will conduct spot checks to ensure that the nutritional supplements taken by the athletes through the council does not contain any banned substances.

Lee advised all contingent managers and coaches to ensure that supplements bought from outside were checked by the council.

"Even if the supplements are bought externally, they should be examined by the council," he said.

Lee said the state had planned several new strategies to put the contingent in the best position for success.

This, he said, included bringing training technology from overseas, application of sports science methods, and the use of support crews that consisted of government agencies and universities.

He said the state was maintaining its target of 50 to 54 gold medals, and was aiming for a top three overall finish in the games.

The 19th Sukma games will be held from Sept 12 to 22.