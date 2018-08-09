Mimos to revise govt’s tech training curriculum

Nurul Izzah said the government will hold a townhall session to discuss the TVET masterplan and the budget for it soon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Tech research and development agency Mimos Berhad has been put in charge of improving the government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

Nurul Izzah Anwar, who heads the government’s TVET task force, said there is an urgent need to enhance the curriculum for Malaysia to remain competitive in the era of Industry 4.0.

“The need for strengthening and transforming TVET has been evident globally in recent years due to the new and more challenging demands from industry, as more nations began opening up and embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in particular, Industry 4.0,” she said in her speech during a seminar on the subject at Mimos’ headquarters here.

She said there was an urgent need for more skilled technicians in the electrical, telecommunications, design sectors and elsewhere.

But she added that they needed to be trained to compete against the automation and artificial intelligence.

She also said the government will hold a townhall session to discuss the TVET masterplan and the budget for it soon, but did not provide a date.

She said TVET has a budget of RM180 million this year, through the Skilled Development Fund Corp Masterplan, a reduction compared to the RM300 million allocated last year.