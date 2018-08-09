Perak to review all projects under 15pc done, says exco

Nizar said the directive came from Putrajaya as the funds allocated for the projects were not reflected in the work done. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — The Perak state government is suspending “mega” projects which are only 15 per cent completed or less for a review, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Investment and Corridor Development committee chairman Datuk Seri Nizar Jamaluddin said this directive came from Putrajaya as the funds allocated for the projects were not reflected in the work done.

“The decision was taken by the Federal Government via the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA). They are not cancelling the mega projects, but suspending it for review.

“This is because some of the projects had received a sum of allocation as though the work has been completed for 85 per cent, but in reality only 15 percent of the work is completed,” he said in his reply to Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya.

The Sungai Rapat assemblyman said the Bagan Datuk Water City (BDWC) project, which was initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional government, was among the projects suspended.

"NCIA had informed the state government on July 9 that the proposed allocation for the infrastructure work of the BDWC has been suspended," he said.

Nizar said under the BDWC, there are 15 government institutions planned for development on 1,659 hectares.

“Among the projects were the state administrative complex, people’s housing project, district police headquarters and district health clinic,” he said.

Nizar said out of the 15 projects, only the state administrative complex project was given the green light to proceed.

“The Perak Development Corporation (PKNP) was entrusted to develop the area, but at the moment the corporation is in the process of completing the environmental, traffic and social impact assessment.

“PKNP did not have any plans to start physical work in the area until they get the allocation from the Federal Government,” he said.