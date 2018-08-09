Kossan Rubber Industries to build integrated factory in Bidor

Ahmad Faizal (fourth from left) witnessed the signing of agreement between MB Inc and developer ECK Sdn Bhd to construct 321 affordable homes on a 10ha land in Tronoh. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, Aug 9 — Glove company Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd will be building an integrated glove factory in Bidor, Perak soon.

An agreement was signed today between Kossan and State Economic Development Board (SEDC) for the project.

The ceremony, held at Perak state secretariat building, was witnessed by Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Kossan group managing director Tan Sri Lim Kuang Sia said once construction is completed, the factory would offer at least 6,000 job opportunities.

“We hope to begin construction for the RM1.5 billion project by first quarter of next year with work to be completed in two years,” he said.

Lim said the company chose Bidor due to its location, which was not far from its headquarters in Klang.

“It is also because the 323ha land offered by the state was suitable for the company’s future development,” he added.

Lim said the company has almost four decades of history.

“Our products are sold to 190 countries,” he added.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal also witnessed the signing of agreement between MB Inc and developer ECK Sdn Bhd to construct 321 affordable homes on a 10ha land in Tronoh.

The 111sqm home will be sold at RM90,000.

Ahmad Faizal said priority will be given to married couples and first-time house owners.