Perak Sultan: Let’s work towards separation of powers, defending monarchy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today that Malaysia is still a “work in progress” even after passing 60 years of independence last year.

“We are not perfect we have cracks and fissures but we are encouraged by the commitment that has been made to strengthen our institutions and by the reforms that have been articulated.

“We need to work on the separation of powers, ensuring the role of the monarchy is not abused and neither should its role as the protector of all citizens be diminished,” he said after launching a book entitled Reflections on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges here.

Sultan Nazrin added that following the conclusion of the 14th general election in May, voters are now focused on good governance and hoped for an administration based on the rule of law and not the charisma of an individual.

“The voting trend among the younger generation is proof that issues which sensationalised religion and race have lost their effectiveness as an attraction factor.

“The reduced influence of sensationalised religious and race issue allows an open space for political culture in this country to be developed on the same denominator,” he added the majority should never suppress the rights of minority groups of their culture and religion.

The state Ruler also said he was certain Malaysians could do much more to achieve greater unity as a people and as a nation.

“Malaysia has progressed and that cannot be denied.

“If the past is any indicator of the future, I am confident we will pull though and we just have to be progressive in carrying out our ‘work in progress’,” he said.