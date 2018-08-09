'Bahasa Malaysia' key to unity, says Perak Sultan

Sultan Nazrin said that language, as well as the monarchy and the concept of democracy play significant roles in enhancing the country’s unity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysia is home to one of the world’s most diverse peoples, which is why the use of Bahasa Malaysia as a unifier is integral to its unity, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah of Perak said today.

The state Ruler noted the country has over 60 ethnic, sub-ethnic and indigenous tribes of which 137 living languages are spoken, and indicated these cultures should be celebrated, but said the national language is the common tie that binds Malaysians.

“In our country, the majority population speak the Malay language which we have adapted and known now as Bahasa Malaysia or the Malaysian language.”

“It is our lingua franca or common language which is systematically used to make communication possible between people who do not share a native language or dialect,” he said after launching a book titled Reflections on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges here.

He said that with such diversity, language as well as the monarchy and the concept of democracy play significant roles in enhancing the country’s unity.

“However many institutions and organisations have failed to use Bahasa Malaysia extensively which have resulted in some Malaysians not developing a sense of ownership in regards to our national language,” he said.

But Sultan Nazrin also asserted that Malaysians have proved naysayers wrong when outsiders predicted the country would collapse because of its diversity and differences.

“Bahasa Malaysia played a very crucial role as depicted by the government campaigns during the early days of Independence such as Bahasa Jiwa Bangsa (Language is the Soul of the People) in breaking down the barriers and developing our sense of oneness,” he said.

Earlier Sultan Nazrin launched the Reflection on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges book authored by prominent academic Chandra Muzaffar.