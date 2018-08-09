Corruption rife because elites wield too much power, says Perak Ruler

Sultan Nazrin (centre) said corruption by the elites set a bad example for the rest of society. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Corruption begins at the top, where power is concentrated in the hands of a few in which it becomes an “addiction,” the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today.

He added that corruption then becomes hard to root out because powerful elites will do anything necessary to maintain their lavish lifestyles, including through “foul means.”

“It is partly because of their addiction to this lifestyle that some member of the elite resort to monumental acts of corruption,” he said after launching a book titled Reflections on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges here.

Sultan Nazrin said corruption by the elites set a bad example for the rest of society.

Sultan Nazrin said the lack of governance, corruption and abuse of power has led to inequality in the distribution of wealth which has widened the fissures in society.

“Elite corruption is the most difficult to combat because of the power at the disposal of the elite unless there is a major political upheaval,” he said.

The Ruler then pointed out that after 60 years of status quo, Malaysians have voted in a new government which has promised to address the inequalities in society after decades of corrupted practices perpetuated by the few elites.

“There is a sense of euphoria and expectations are high.”

“However, we must remind ourselves that such evolution has and will always take place in any society with the new beginning in Malaysia part of that evolution process,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin launched Reflection on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges, a book authored by prominent academic Chandra Muzaffar.