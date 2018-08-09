Perak group’s state funding under review after its risque show for MB

Tan has informed Tourism Perak that the green light has to be obtained from the Mentri Besar’s office or state protocol office before Ahmad Faizal’s name or the state emblem can be used in future events. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — An association in Perak could lose its sponsorship from the state government after a recent event featuring a scantily-clad singer was said to have brought shame to the state.

Tourism Perak Management Berhad said today the state government will review its sponsorship for Persatuan Kebudayaan dan Pelancongan Kinta Perak.

“The state will review applications from the organiser on the basis it has affected the state and Tourism Perak’s good name,” the state’s tourism promotion arm said in a press statement.

It confirmed that it was a sponsor of the event, which was attended by Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“Tourism Perak gave the organiser allocation for the event, which has been planned before the 14th general election. However, the interlude performance, which featured the singer, was not appropriate,” it said.

The statement noted that state Tourism Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing has informed Tourism Perak that the green light has to be obtained from the Mentri Besar’s office or state protocol office before Ahmad Faizal’s name or the state emblem can be used in future events.

“The state supports and encourages programmes that promote tourism products but it must follow procedures and respect the state’s image,” added the statement.

On Sunday, Ahmad Faizal said neither he nor his office or any state agencies were involved in the charity event at which the woman performed.

A recording of the performance had gone viral on social media.

In the one minute and 24 second clip, the woman was singing and dancing at a dinner with a large screen in the background bearing the words: “Persatuan Kebudayaan dan Pelancongan Kinta Perak. Malam Amal Ratu Kebudayaan Yang ke-14 Tahun 2018. Ratu Kebaya, Ratu Sari, Ratu Cheongsam.”

Also shown on the screen was “Ribuan terima kasih dan penghargaan kepada tetamu terhormat YB M Kulasegaran (Menteri Sumber Manusia) dan YAB Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Menteri Besar Perak)”.

Translation: Many thanks and appreciation to honoured guests YB M. Kulasegaran (Human Resources Minister) and YAB Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak Mentri Besar).

The organiser also used the state emblem, as well as the Visit Perak Year 2017 and Tourism Perak logos.