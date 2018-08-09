Zahid denies GST refunds ‘missing’, says maybe went to development projects

Ahmad Zahid said the funds could have been used for other approved development projects. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today rejected Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s assertion that RM18 billion Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund monies went “missing”.

Instead, the Umno president said the funds could have been used for other approved development projects instead.

“I don’t think it is missing for the funds are put in a consolidated account, so we have to see it as being part of a consolidated fund. Only if it was used for reasons that are not according to regulations, it would be considered a theft,” the Bagan Datuk MP said.

Yesterday, Lim said that RM18 billion of the GST refund monies had been missing from the system, and blamed the previous Barisan Nasional government for the matter.

