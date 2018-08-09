Anwar asks PKR poll contenders not to resort to abuse

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya on August 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Candidates vying for positions in PKR must refrain from abusing their existing positions to gain an advantage over rivals, incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim warned today.

While no formal complaints have been lodged, Anwar told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here that there was concern over the possibility of such tactics.

“The candidates have to refrain from power abuse. Meaning deputy prime minister, ministers, and excos (executive councillor members) cannot use their positions, whether to coax or threaten any party members in order to garner votes.

“There were claims that said there had been reports that were personal attacks and had been insulting... this must be avoided,” he said.

With Anwar winning the presidency uncontested, all eyes are on the race for the PKR deputy presidency between the incumbent, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

