Mind your language, Speaker warns MPs after Bung Moktar’s f-bomb

Mohamad Ariff said any MP who did not mind his or her manners and decorum would be ejected immediately. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof made it clear today that he will not tolerate the use of profanity, vulgarity, or sexist remarks in Parliament.

In a final warning, he said any MP who did not mind his or her manners and decorum would be ejected immediately.

“Standing Orders 36(4) dictates that it is an offence for members of this prestigious House to use profanity, vulgarity or sexist remarks in Dewan Rakyat.

“I wish to remind all members to always abide by the Standing Orders when you want to make your statements or intercept the debates as we seek to uphold the House’s decorum.

“If this happens again, I will not hesitate to take strict measures including ejecting any lawmakers from the Dewan, regardless of which side,” he said.

The Speaker’s ruling today follows an episode on Tuesday when Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin screamed “f*** you” at Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, after being teased about going to a casino.

Bung later apologised and retracted his remarks.

The Speaker’s ruling however was viewed as “a slap on the wrist” for the Kinabatangan MP and prompted Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh to plead for a bigger penalty.

Ramkarpal, who was booted out on July 18 for calling Umno youth “gangsters”, pointed out that the severity of his offence ‘pales in comparison’ to what was uttered by Kinabatangan.

“Why was I asked to leave when he can use word twice and remain in this House?” he asked

“I am concerned because what was said by Kinabatangan was out of line. No doubt, he took it back but I would like to note that even you, Speaker, could not bring yourself to repeat the words which shows how serious it was.

“If no appropriate action is taken, it will send a message that what needs to be done is to retract it,” he said.

Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chimed in to point out that his fellow Umno member, Bung, had apologised and retracted his remarks while Ramkarpal did not.

Mohamad Ariff then reminded the House that his ruling was not a call for a debate and maintained his final warning.

“If you listened properly, my ruling applies to both sides,” he added.