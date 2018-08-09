Don’t mind the friendly fire, Zahid tells Najib

Annuar said today Najib has become a 'burden' to the party with his multiple criminal charges related to a former 1MDB unit. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak not to take offence with criticism from party leaders uneasy with the latter’s continued prominence.

Among others, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today the former prime minister has become a “burden” to the party with his multiple criminal charges related to a former 1MDB unit.

Yesterday, former second finance minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also criticised Umno’s decision to use Najib to campaign for the Sungai Kandis by-election that it eventually lost.

“I hope (Najib) is not slighted or hurt by such comments. We understand the pressure he is facing, but we respect the due process and hope he goes through the process with calm and strength,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters in Parliament.

“I hope his mind and feelings are not disturbed by these comments,” he added, before urging party members not to openly criticise former leaders.

