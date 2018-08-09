‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled suicide

Actress Margot Kidder is shown in scene from the 1978 movie Superman with Christopher Reeve (left) and Jackie Cooper. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Superman actress Margot Kidder committed suicide, TMZ reported today.

The entertainment site quoted the Park County Coroner as saying that Kidder died from an intentional drug and alcohol overdose.

The coroner did not specify what drugs she took.

Kidder was found May 13 in her home in the US state of Montana. She was 69.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Maggie McGuane, told the Associated Press that the family wanted to be “open and honest” about the suicide to avoid any “cloud of shame.”

Born Margaret Ruth Kidder on October 17, 1948 in Canada’s Northwest Territories, she grew up in a small town without a movie theatre. But on a trip to New York she caught the acting bug, and after school she moved to Los Angeles to try her luck. Her career crested in the ‘70s and ‘80s, as she worked with film stars including Robert Redford and Richard Pryor.

She starred in the Superman trilogy released between 1978-1983 as hotshot reporter Lane, who was also the love interest of Clark Kent — played by Christopher Reeve, who died in 2004.

She continued to act in her later years but her popularity waned after she suffered a highly publicised mental breakdown in 1996.

Despite that setback Kidder continued to act on both the silver and small screens, and occasionally on stage.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the actress became an activist for mental health issues as well as a champion of left-wing causes.