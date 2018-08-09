Anwar: ‘Dumb’ to wait for MP’s death for my return to Parliament

Anwar (left) said he is not in a rush to become an MP, adding that the focus should on the upcoming PKR elections next month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today it would absurd for him to wait for the natural death of an MP to trigger a by-election and pave way for his return to the Dewan Rakyat.

“If a by-election is to be held naturally, means I have to wait for an MP to die. This is a dumb opinion that I have heard.

“I don't find it strange for any MPs to offer their seat for me to take over, but we don't pray for someone to die early,” he said told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here.

However, Anwar said he is not in a rush to become an MP, adding that the focus should on the upcoming PKR elections next month.

MORE TO COME