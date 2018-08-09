Perak exco ends talk of cable car in Bukit Larut

Tan said there was no plan to install any cable cars on the slopes of Bukit Larut. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — The Perak state government will not build a cable car system for Taiping's Bukit Larut, a state official announced today to end years of speculation about the project.

Perak tourism committee chairman Tan Kar Hing (PKR-Simpang Pulai) told the state assembly today that there was no plan to install any cable cars on the slopes of the country's oldest hill station.

Residents and environmentalists are expected to welcome the news following their previous objection to such an undertaking.

"There are no plans by the state to set up a cable car project. Instead, we will maintain the existing Land Rover service as the main transportation service for Bukit Larut," he said, answering an oral question from Leow Thye Yih (DAP-Pokok Assam).

“At the moment we have between five and seven Land Rover jeeps available, and this number changes depending on maintenance needs. We will try to increase the number of vehicles to improve the transportation service.”

Tan explained that the project was proposed to the Barisan Nasional federal government in 2012, but the current state administration felt it more important to protect and preserve the hill station's natural beauty.

He said the state government was also concerned about the possible damage to the surrounding environment, adding that all development must be as minimally harmful as possible.

However, he added that the state government was looking to improve the amenities available on the hill station.

“We only plan to improve the observation deck and set up some 'glamping'(glamour camping) spots. We will also improve the food and drink stalls at the foot of the hill.”

In 2015, Malay Mail published a special report on the proposed cable car project in Bukit Larut, in which environmental groups and local residents had expressed their disapproval for the project.