Khoon Hooi lends couture touch to Hilton Kuala Lumpur mooncakes

Khoon Hooi used his Fall collection fabrics to design Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s limited-edition mooncake gift boxes. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Mooncake season is upon us and each year, purveyors of the sweet treat keep raising the bar with bold flavours and collectible boxes.

Combining fashion and food, renowned Malaysian couturier Khoon Hooi has teamed up with Hilton Kuala Lumpur to design the hotel’s mooncake boxes.

It is the first time Hilton has collaborated with a fashion designer for mooncake boxes.

Not your conventional box, these gift boxes come in the shape of a stylish satchel covered with an opulent brocade fabric, in true Khoon Hooi style.

“The fabrics used are from my Fall collection and the carriers double up as a collector’s item as well as the perfect Mid-Autumn gift,” said Khoon Hooi.

As part of the hotel’s Gourmet Couture Series, the luxurious gift box satchels come in two designs — Midnight Bloom (RM198), a limited edition black piece and Blossom (RM178), a collector’s edition in fuchsia — and contain four mooncakes each.

“Hotels and fashion are natural allies in this and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven,” said Hilton Kuala Lumpur director of business development Alex Cotterill.

During the launch at Chynna, Chef Lam Hock Hin, the hotel’s executive Chinese chef unveiled this year’s signature mooncake.

Lam (right) and a chef from Chynna demonstrate how to make the signature Dragon Blossom mooncake featuring dragon fruit and pineapple flavours. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

The aptly named Dragon Blossom mooncake is a tropical treat that marries the flavours of dragon fruit and pineapple with a macadamia nut centre enveloped in an eye-catching vibrant fuchsia and cobalt blue snow-skin.

On top of classics such as the Baked White Lotus Paste (RM35), Baked Lotus Paste with Single Yolk (RM35) and Traditional-style with Five Nuts Mix (RM36), beloved flavours such as the best-selling Snow Skin Musang King (RM56), Blue Moon Snow Skin Amaretto Lotus Paste with Blueberry Cheese Feuillantine (RM35) and Flower Drum Snow Skin Lotus Paste with Soft Custard Egg Yolk (RM35) are also back.

* Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s mooncakes are available for purchase at the hotel lobby from now until September 24. You can also get them at Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Megamall, One Utama Shopping Centre and Avenue K, and online at takehome.hiltonkl.com.