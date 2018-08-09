Defence Ministry institute to handle issues regarding extremism and terrorism, says Mat Sabu

Mohammad had earlier announced that KSCIP, which was mooted by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, will be scrapped. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The efforts to combat extremism and terrorism in Malaysia will be centralised under Defence Ministry’s Defence and Security Institute (MIDAS), Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

“Everything will be under MIDAS,” he told reporters in Parliament.

Mohamad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, was responding to his predecesor Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, who questioned Putrajaya’s alternative measures to combat extremism after the government scrapped the proposed construction of the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP) in Putrajaya.

“MIDAS will deliberate on how to overcome ISIS and other [extremist groups],” he added.

Mohamad said that he would explain more on the measures at a later date.

Two days ago, he announced that KSCIP, which was mooted by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, will be scrapped.