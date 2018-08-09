AG: No conflict of interest in hiring former colleague for Equanimity case

Sitpah was a former chairperson of the Shipping and Admiralty Law Committee of the Bar Council for many years and is the founding president of the International Malaysian Society of Maritime Law. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas defended today the decision to appoint a lawyer from his former firm to head the legal team representing the government in the suit to claim the Equanimity, a luxury yacht linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Thomas said the consideration for the appointment of Sitpah Selvaratnam was made solely based on her expertise and vast experience in maritime laws.

Sitpah was a former chairperson of the Shipping and Admiralty Law Committee of the Bar Council for many years and is the founding president of the International Malaysian Society of Maritime Law.

“Ms Sitpah Selvaratnam is the acknowledged leader of the Admiralty Bar with regard to litigation matters, having been involved in numerous arrests of ships and vessels in our Courts, and also opposing arrests in more than 25 years of specialised practice,” the AG said in a statement.

“She is therefore the obvious choice to advise Chambers and myself on the matter there is no question of conflict of interest because we are all on the same side.

“It is neither right nor sensible for Malaysia to be deprived of the services of Ms Selvaratnam merely because I was in the firm where she has been a consultant for the past eight years,” the statement added.

Critics of the government raised questions about Sitpah’s appointment, claiming there could be a conflict of interest because she shared close working ties with the AG when the two were in still in private practice.

Sitpah is attached to Tommy Thomas Advocates & Solicitors, the law firm founded by Thomas.

She leads a team of four counsels comprising two other experienced private shipping lawyers, Jeremy Joseph and Ong Chee Kwan from Joseph & Partners, along with Senior Federal Counsel Alice Loke.

Their appointments were made necessary because of the absence of a special shipping unit at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Thomas revealed.

In return for their services, Joseph & Partners will be paid according to commercial rates while Sitpah will offer her services for free, the AG said.

The Equanimity, a crucial piece of evidence for the investigation into the misappropriation of billions of ringgit from 1MDB, docked at Port Klang yesterday.

Lawyers representing Low Taek Jho, believed to be the mastermind of the 1MDB fiasco, had filed a notice in a US Court yesterday that they were opposed to any suspension of proceedings and contested the handover of the vessel to Malaysia.

They filed a petition challenging what it said was the “unlawful and extrajudicial” seizure of the yacht, questioning the lawfulness of a warrant issued by the Indonesian police to turnover the vessel to Malaysia.

The US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) yacht docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal here at 12.40pm, under heavy escort by marine police.

Thomas said the complex nature of the case meant Malaysia needed the best lawyers for the job.

“It must be kept in mind that these legal proceedings are brought for the benefit of Malaysia. Accordingly, we are entitled to Malaysia’s best shipping lawyers,” he said.

“The decision to appoint Ms Selvaratnam was mine, and mine alone because I have trust and confidence in her ability and integrity.”