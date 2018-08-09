UEC issue also affects Dayak students, Sarawak party claims

Lusoi pressed Malik for a firm commitment on his earlier pledge, noting that Chinese vernacular education was rising in popularity and importance in Sarawak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 9 — Sarawak natives are also aggrieved by the government’s failure to resolve the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issue, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) when insisting it was not only a Chinese community concern.

PBDS president Cobbold John Lusoi said the promise to recognise the Chinese vernacular education qualification was among reasons why the Chinese community and some Sarawak natives voted for Pakatan Harapan in the 14th general election.

He insisted that recognition of the UEC was a major desire of many Sarawak communities, especially Dayak students attending independent Chinese schools.

“As an ex-Chung Hua Middle School student myself, I, too, am sad on behalf of my Dayak younger generations who are undergoing Chinese education,” he said, adding that many party members are also UEC holders.

Lusoi was responding to Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s August 6 remark that the government will only move to adopt the UEC as a formally recognised certificate in five years’ time and only after a detailed study.

Malik also noted then that the recognition of the UEC was not among PH’s 100-day pledges.

Lusoi pressed the minister for a firm commitment on this pledge, noting that Chinese vernacular education was rising in popularity and importance.

He explained that the matter was of particular interest in Sarawak where native students in many rural Chinese schools outnumber those from the Chinese community.

“That is the unique part about Sarawak when compared to other states in Malaysia. We are more secular, more multi-racial and multi-religious than any other states in Malaysia,” Lusoi said, adding that knowledge and education is also acquired from attending Chinese education.