Report: Daim expected to continue as govt adviser after CEP ends

Daim's experience in handling the civil service and the private sector could be tapped to assist the new government for the next few months. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Speculation is rife that Tun Daim Zainuddin could be appointed as an adviser to the government after the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) wraps up soon, The Star reported.

The daily cited sources as saying the CEP chairman's experience in handling the civil service and the private sector could be tapped to assist the new government for the next few months.

”Many of the ministers are new and have not held big positions in the government before. Managing ministries is difficult, especially handling a civil service that has senior officers with long service,” a source was quoted saying.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng were the heads of state governments before and have some experience in dealing with the civil service.

“The rest of the Cabinet are new and don’t have the experience in dealing with the civil administration. They sometimes make announcements without thinking them through, which has resulted in the backtracking of decisions,” a former top civil servant told The Star.

The retired official said another reason to tap the 80-year-old Daim’s experience is in the event the country goes through an economic slowdown or recession.

“In 1985, Daim was the Finance Minister when the country went through an economic crisis due to a global recession. In 1998, Dr Mahathir recalled Daim to assist him when the country was going through its worst ever recession,” said the official, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In addition, an economist told The Star that when there is an economic recession, the prime minister tends to call on people who he is comfortable working with.

“If Daim is appointed as adviser, it is not really something new for him. Dr Mahathir has counted on Daim before when the country was in crisis,” said the economist.

Earlier this week, Zeti said the council had almost completed its task and the secretariat was preparing a report that would be presented to the government, which could be a sign that CEP is about to finish its task.

The CEP was set up on May 12 by Dr Mahathir as an informal body to advise the largely inexperienced Pakatan Harapan government for the first 100 days after the coalition won the May 9 general election.

Recently, the opposition alleged that Daim and the CEP were acting beyond their terms of reference.

This came after Daim’s visit to China before Dr Mahathir’s official visit o renegotiate contracts and terms of financing entered into by the previous government with entities in that country.