Dua Lipa talks new album, Silk City collaboration

The British singer has confirmed that she is currently working on her second album. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 9 — Dua Lipa discusses the prep work for her next album and divulges more about her upcoming collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo for Silk City in a new interview.

Talking with Rolling Stone, the British singer reveals she began working on her second album, the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled LP, at the start of this year.

She then details her recent work with Ronson and Diplo for their joint project Silk City, saying she joined them on a track she’s “really excited about.”

“It’s got some throwback elements to it, it’s dance-y, it’s still a pop song,” she says, saying it ties on with some of the music that will appear on her new album.

She also tells Rolling Stone she’s just wrapping up shooting for the track’s video.

Both Ronson and Dua Lipa have recently teased their Silk City collaboration: Ronson called the collaboration “a belter” in an interview with The Times, while Dua Lipa teased it on Twitter, writing, “Her name is Electricity... and you’ll meet her soon enough.” — AFP-Relaxnews