Kylie Jenner just launched a 21st birthday beauty collection — and it’s already sold out

Kylie Jenner first entered the beauty business back in 2015 with her debut ‘Lip Kits’. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 21st birthday with her “most personal” beauty collection yet — and, as usual, it is flying off the shelves.

The makeup mogul dropped her ‘21 Collection’ on Tuesday via her cult brand Kylie Cosmetics, ahead of her big day on August 10. Just hours after the launch, the brand took to Instagram to inform fans that some of the products — namely the ‘August’ and ‘Flirtini’ matte lipsticks — had already sold out.

The extensive collection features six different ‘Matte Lipsticks’, three ‘Glitter Eyes’ shimmering shadows, three ‘Matte Lip Kits’, a ‘Lip Trio’ and a highlighter, a makeup bag and a 21-shade eyeshadow palette, Jenner’s largest yet. The birthday-themed series includes plenty of party-ready glittery tones, and celebratory names such as ‘Tipsy,’ ‘Eat Cake’ and ‘Champagne Showers’.

The launch marks Jenner’s third annual birthday collection, continuing a tradition she began when she turned 19. “I can’t believe I’m about to turn 21,” the star recently told her followers via an Instagram Story clip. “It’s definitely the most personal collection that I’ve done. I hope you guys love it.”

Jenner, who recently hit the headlines for landing a spot on the 2018 Forbes list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” for her beauty empire, first entered the beauty business back in 2015 with her debut ‘Lip Kits’. The company has expanded rapidly since then, driven partly by collaborations with her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. Last month the star’s friend, influencer Jordyn Woods, hinted that she also has a collaboration with the brand in the works. — AFP-Relaxnews